Govt nod for setting up TIMS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Saturday granted approval for the establishment of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) through the enactment of the TIMS Act 2023. Speaking on the Bill, Health Minister T Harish Rao highlighted the importance of TIMS in addressing the current gaps in super specialty medical services. He emphasised that after receiving treatment in district hospitals, patients often have to rely on the NIMS or private corporate hospitals for super specialty care. To bridge this gap, the government plans to establish 10,000 super specialty beds in NIMS, Warangal Health City, and TIMS hospitals, ensuring that the people of the State have access to essential super specialty services.

TIMS would operate as an autonomous medical institute similar to renowned institutions like AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh, IIT, and IIM. This autonomy would empower the organization to make swift and efficient decisions, thus enabling rapid progress in institutional education and medical services under the State government.

The institute would boast a comprehensive range of medical facilities, including a 1,000-bed super specialty hospital with specialized sections for heart, kidney, liver, brain, and lungs. Furthermore, TIMS will offer medical education in 16 specialties and 15 super specialties, along with PG courses, nursing, and paramedical education in super specialties.

The institute will house 30 departments, including those for cancer services, trauma services, endocrinology, allergy, and rheumatology, alongside advanced diagnostic sections.