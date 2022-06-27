Govt putting spokes in PM's meet wheel: Bandi

Hyderabad: Accusing the TRS government of creating obstacles in holding of the public meeting of the Prime Minister at Parade Grounds on July 3, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said the party would create history in the State.

Bandi on Sunday performed 'bhumi puja' at the Parade Ground for the successful conduct of the meeting. Talking to the media later, he said as people of the State were not caring for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the party will also not care about him.

"The CM has set up a separate team in the CMO to stop the growth of BJP in the State. The way deer runs away seeing a lion, KCR is also running away. People are honouring BJP and looking to give one chance to the party in the State. The CM also knows this. He is upset because we fixed a board in our party office. He should remember that the BJP meeting is not an agitation against the CM. You are very small in our view. We will not talk about you. Even your survey reports are going against your party," said Bandi, asking why the TRS leaders should be pained about the meeting.

The BJP leader said the party would disclose a clear policy for people of the State. The law and order has deteriorated in the State; hence to create awareness among people the meeting is being organised in the city, he said, calling upon people to come voluntarily and support the movement and make the meeting a huge success.

The party leaders are making elaborate arrangements for the Prime Minister's meeting. They are planning to get 10 lakh people. He said they had meetings with booth-level leaders and also formed committees to bring crowds to Parade Grounds.