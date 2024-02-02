Govt ready to implement two more guarantees

Hyderabad : After the free travel for women in RTC buses, the Telangana government is now ready to implement two more guarantees soon which includes distribution of cooking gas cylinders at the subsidised price of Rs 500 to the poor and construction of Indirammahouses, and the supply of 200 units of free electricity scheme were under active consideration for implementation.

Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday instructed the officials to be ready with the necessary action plan for the implementation of the three guarantees. He instructed the officials to make arrangements to implement two of these guarantees immediately. He inquired about the financial requirements for the implementation of each guarantee and the details of the number of beneficiaries under each scheme. The CM advised the State Finance department to allocate the necessary funds for them in the Budget. He said that he would hold another meeting with the Cabinet sub-committee before the Assembly session and take a final decision.

The CM inquired about the status of the applications received in the Praja Palana programme, which was conducted from December 28, 2023, to January 6 across the State. A total of 1,09,01,255 applications were registered, and all the data entry was completed in record time on January 12.

The officials explained to the CM that some of the applicants submitted more than one application, and some of them did not furnish the details of their Aadhar and Ration card numbers. Revanth Reddy asked the officials to re-examine such applications and conduct a field visit, if necessary, to verify the details in the applications. The officials would verify the details of the applicants more times, if required, so that no eligible person would be left out of availing the scheme benefits. The arrangements will be made to rectify the errors or mistakes in the applications in the MPDO offices or in the next PrajaPalana programme.

The CM warned the officials not to impose unnecessary rules for the implementation of the guarantees. A mechanism will be developed to ensure every eligible applicant gets the benefit of the scheme. He ordered the officials to make arrangements to receive the applications as a continuous process and provide an opportunity to those who did not apply.