Govt rules out rejig of 33 districts across TG

Hyderabad: The State government ruled out the reorganisation of the existing 33 districts in the State. “There is no proposal either to reduce or increase the number of districts,” Revenue and I and PR Minister P Srinivas Reddy said on Monday.

Replying to a question in the Legislative Council, the Minister said that no such proposal to rejig the existing districts was planned. He said the government was mounting pressure on the Centre as per the AP Reorganisation Act to seek more funds for the development of the backward districts and to release the pending funds of the last four years.

Srinivasa Reddy said that the development of the backward district is the first priority of the government. It may be mentioned here that the BRS government affected the reorganisation of the districts by increasing from 10 to 33 districts in the Telangana State after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Soon after the Congress assumed power, the new government proposed the reorganisation of the districts.