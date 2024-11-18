Govt sanctions houses to displaced families of Midmanair

Hyderabad: The State government sanctioned 4,696 houses to displaced families of Midmanair under the Indiramma Indlu scheme.A total of 10,683 families were displaced due to the Midmanair Reservoir project.

They were provided with house sites in 12 villages, including hamlets, under the R and R package. Out of these 5,987 beneficiaries constructed houses, and the remaining 4,696 beneficiaries did not have their own house.

They requested to sanction houses under the Indiramma Indlu scheme for the remaining displaced. As per a Government Order, 4,696 houses were given to the displaced families with Rs 5 lakh under the State Reserve Quota (SRQ) under the Indiramma Indlu scheme, duly relaxing the eligibility criteria.