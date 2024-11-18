Live
- New TTD Trust Board to meet in Tirumala today
- Drone survey held for laying smart roads
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th November 2024
- It’s time to defeat betrayers: Revanth in Maharashtra
- Committees formed, assigned tasks
- Let law and order be in sole domain of union!
- Group-III exams off to a smooth start
- KTR invited as guest of honour at TiEcon Kerala 2024
- KTR gets his freedom in a deal done in Delhi: Bandi Sanjay
- Hyderabad Ready to Host FIFA Friendly Football Match Between India and Malaysia
Just In
Govt sanctions houses to displaced families of Midmanair
Highlights
The State government sanctioned 4,696 houses to displaced families of Midmanair under the Indiramma Indlu scheme.A total of 10,683 families were displaced due to the Midmanair Reservoir project.
Hyderabad: The State government sanctioned 4,696 houses to displaced families of Midmanair under the Indiramma Indlu scheme.A total of 10,683 families were displaced due to the Midmanair Reservoir project.
They were provided with house sites in 12 villages, including hamlets, under the R and R package. Out of these 5,987 beneficiaries constructed houses, and the remaining 4,696 beneficiaries did not have their own house.
They requested to sanction houses under the Indiramma Indlu scheme for the remaining displaced. As per a Government Order, 4,696 houses were given to the displaced families with Rs 5 lakh under the State Reserve Quota (SRQ) under the Indiramma Indlu scheme, duly relaxing the eligibility criteria.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS