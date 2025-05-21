Govt sets up 6-member panel to probe into Gulzar Houz fire

Hyderabad: Following the tragic fire at Gulzar Houz that resulted in loss of 17 lives, the government has set up a six-member high-level committee to probe the incident. This committee is responsible for determining the cause, assessing effectiveness of the emergency response, and proposing strategies to avert similar disasters.

Transport Minister and Hyderabad In-Charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the committee with six senior officers will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the blaze.

The committee will comprise Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty, City Police Commissioner C V Anand, D-G Fire Services Y Nagi Reddy, GHMC commissioner R V Karnan, HYDRA commissioner A V Ranganath and TSSPDCL CMD Md Musharraf Faruqui.

The minister said that a comprehensive inquiry should be conducted at the field level into the fire incident that took place on May 18. The inquiry should delve into the underlying causes and a detailed report will be submitted to the Chief Minister outlining action taken by various departments in response to the tragic event.

Ponnam emphasised that guidelines were issued at the field level to avert future fire accidents. They will evaluate local conditions and offer appropriate recommendations to ensure such incidents do not recur. Once the committee presents its report, the CM, Deputy CM and senior officials will assess the situation and implement measures.

The government reiterated its commitment to enhancing urban fire safety, particularly in densely populated markets and residential-commercial mixed-use buildings. Awareness campaigns, stricter compliance inspections and emergency readiness protocols are expected to be ramped up in the coming weeks.