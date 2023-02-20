Govt to sell 39 land parcels in 3 dists, to rake in `500 crore

Hyderabad: To generate revenue through the sale of lands, the Telangana government is gearing up to sell another 39 land parcels in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri and Sangareddy and the e-auction of these land parcels on March 1.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has placed these land parcels (plots) for auction through an online process. The Central government's MSTC India (formerly known as Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited), a government of India undertaking, would be carrying out the e-auction process. The State government expects over Rs 500 crore with the auction of these land parcels. During the previous occasion in January, the HMDA had earned Rs 195.24 Crore with the auction of nine land parcels.

According to the officials, the middle class, real estate businessmen, and developers were showing keen interest in purchasing these land parcels, which would be available in sizes of 121 yards to 10,164 yards. The HMDA has decided to organise pre-bid meetings for three days from February 21 onwards.

The district-wise land parcels include ten in Rangareddy, six in Medchal and 23 in Sangareddy. These land files can be viewed through the KML file, the officials said.

These land parcels are three in Gandipet mandal, five in Serilingampally, two in Ibrahimpatnam, four in Medipally mandal, in Malkajgiri, one each in Ghatkesar mandal, Bachupally mandal, 16 in Ameenpur mandal, six in RC Puram, one in Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy. The officials said that these parcels were with the clear title without any litigation and were ready for construction.

Those interested in the auction process would have to register with the MSTC by 5 pm on February 27. All those who registered would have to pay the security deposit by 5 pm on February 28.

The HMDA is organising the pre-bid meetings from February 21. The Rangareddy district parcels meeting would take place in Serilingampally Zonal Office on February 21, the meeting for land parcels in Sangareddy would be taken up in Lakshmi Gardens in RC Puram on February 22 and for parcels in Malkajgiri, the meeting would be held at the Circle office near Uppal Stadium on February 23.