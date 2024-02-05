Govt will provide remunerative MSP, assures Tummala

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswar Rao said the State government is taking all measures to provide a proper remuneration price for all the crops being produced by farmers in Telangana.

Tummala has urged the Union government to take initiative for formulating policies in this regard.He expressed concern over banning rice exports and stated that the ban on the rice exports would be a severe impact on prices.

The Minister released a brochure related to the 2024 Global Rice Summit, which is scheduled to be held from June 4 to 6 in Hyderabad, here on Sunday.

Praising the effort, the Minister said the proposed Summit would bring all rice stakeholders together, including farmers, researchers, hybrid rice seed companies, traders, and others to discuss the current scientific breakthrough in rice science, status of hybrid rice industry, domestic and international market outlook.