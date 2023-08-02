Govt yet to clarify on bills: Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had rejected the bills duly passed by the State Assembly. This is the allegation that is being repeatedly made by the BRS leaders. It was reiterated during the briefing during the press conference after the state cabinet on Monday.

But then the issue is: Did the Governor reject those bills or did she send them back? Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a round table meeting on health sector and reforms here on Tuesday, Governor Tamilisai said that no bill has been rejected. She said she had sent back three bills and had sought certain clarifications. She said she cannot be held responsible or blamed for the delay in approval of the bills since it was the government which had not responded to the queries raised by her.

Three bills have been returned to the government seeking clarification on certain issues. “I am not against anyone and I am not playing any politics. Let me wait and see the reaction from the government,” the Governor said. Referring to the recent rains and the management of relief and rehabilitation in the flood-affected remote areas, she said it was unfortunate that the people were suffering in the flood-hit areas. Tamilisai said she had been doing her little bit with the help of some NGOs and that she would soon visit the affected areas.

The government should have taken more proactive measures to contain flood related damages, she added and asked the people's representatives to rise to the occasion and provide relief to people. The Governor said that the opposition parties had submitted memoranda seeking her intervention in extending relief to the flood-affected people. She said she had sought a report on the floods from government.