Grand Lakhmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam performed at Hare Krishna Golden temple

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Brahmotsavam celebrations at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, the 5th day festivities marked a Grand Lakhmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam on Saturday. The Brahmostavam' fifth day celebrations witnessed Nitya Utsava Homam in the morning followed by Goshti and in the evening Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana & the most cherished event of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Kalyanotsavam, in which their Lordships were adorned with Nava Vastras, beautiful jewellery and colourful floral decorations. Mother Lakshmi was married to Lord Narasimha amid chanting of Vedic hymns, traditional utsava kalyana instrumental music, soul stirring Kirtans and devotional dances, as part of Kalyanotsavam.

The celebrations were followed by an inspiring Pravachan by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, wherein, he depicted the importance of performing and participating in the Hrand Festivities of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam which shall usher in wellbeing and prosperity for one and all.

The 5th day celebrations concluded with Kalyana Bhojana Prasadam to all the devotees. Many devotees from all the parts of twin cities attended the celebrations and received Lord's blessings.

Tomorrow(Sunday) being the concluding day of this 6-day Grand Brahmostavam, there will be a Utsava Homa in the morning followed by Abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and other Utsavar Deities, Maha Purnahuti, Chakra Snanam to various Utsavar deities and in the evening, there will be a Pushpa Yagam followed by a Grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Sri Radha Govinda deities with ecstatic Bhajans and Kirtans, followed by a Maha Samprokshana and Dhwaja Avarohana. Elaborate arrangements for Prasadam distribution and visitors' conveniences were provided at the temple and all the above programmes are planned with strict observation of Covid guidelines issued by the State government.