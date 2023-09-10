Great initiative by Hans to create awareness about prevention of suicides- Runners

Hyderabad: Appreciating Hans India for the Hyderabad Run, the fitness freaks called up on the society to start their daily routine with physical activities.

The 5K run was started at Gachibowli Stadium in the city. The runners were seen wearing t-shirts having the message 'Creating Hopes Through Run'. People of all ages were seen participating in the 5k run.

The first three fastest runners in male and female will be given awards.

A runner Srikanth said this was his third run. He said that many people work in MNCs and have a stressful life and they lack any kind of physical activities. Events like this will create awareness on health including physical and mental health. Being physically fit will ensure sound mental health, he said. He said that if he wins the marathon, he would donate this to a charity organisation.

An elderly person from BHEL who came to Gachibowli Stadium, said that it was a brilliant experience for him to witness so many people lining up to participate in the run. He said that it was the first time he was participating in any kind of run.