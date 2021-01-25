Great writings in Urdu to be published

Hyderabad: In order to acknowledge the services of Urdu poets and writers of Hyderabad, particularly the departed, the TS Urdu Academy will publish their works. During a condolence meeting organised by Gawah Urdu Weekly in collaboration with Academy, the Director & Secretary of Academy Dr Ghouse Mohammed said that in recognition of their efforts and for promotion of the Urdu language, they must be honoured posthumously. Noted Urdu writers and poets including Prof Shamsur Rahman Farooqui, Hasan Chisti, Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan (Editor Munsif Daily), Rahman Jaami, K. M. Arifuddin, eminent poet Dr Raahat Indori, Dr Ziauddin Shakeeb, and Narender Luther were paid homage. Participants from different countries joined virtually on video conferencing platform Zoom to pay homage.



Canada-based Hyderabad's renowned research scholar Dr Taqui Abedi, Architect Abdul Rahman from Chicago, Director National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language Dr Shaikh Aqueel Ahmed from Delhi paid homage virtually, while Ahmed Ali Barqi Azmi presented a poetic homage to the departed. Dr Taqui Abedi, in his virtual keynote address, highlighted Hyderabad's contribution to Urdu in memory of the departed souls. He proposed that great poets and writers must be honoured with a Chair named after them in State and National Universities.

He said Urdu poets and writers of Hyderabad have contributed significantly for the promotion of Urdu language. While some can be honoured posthumously, the works of those who are living must also be duly acknowledged, he added. The programme was held under the supervision of Urdu Academy Director Mohammed Ghouse while Prof Fatima Parveen, Mohsin Jalganwi, KN Wasif, Abid Moiz among others enlightened the participants with the contributions of the great writers and poets of Urdu and its promotion. India's first overseas citizen Iftekhar Shareef, and Director Vision Group of Schools Jaleel Ansari were also present.