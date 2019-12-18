Green India challenge met at Haj House premises in Nampally

Nampally: Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem conducted a 'Green India Challenge Plantation' programme and planted sapling at Haj House premises in Nampally on Tuesday.

The programme was introduced by J Santosh Kumar MP along with Raghav co-founder 'Green India Challenge Plantation' programme. Khaja Quayyum Anwar, T News Editor, and others were present.