Green India challenge met at Haj House premises in Nampally
Nampally: Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem conducted a 'Green India Challenge Plantation' programme and planted sapling at Haj House premises in Nampally on Tuesday.
The programme was introduced by J Santosh Kumar MP along with Raghav co-founder 'Green India Challenge Plantation' programme. Khaja Quayyum Anwar, T News Editor, and others were present.
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT