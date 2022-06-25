GRP achieves progress in Sec'bad Station attack case

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police have achieved some progress in the investigation in the Secunderabad Railway station attack case on the Agnipath issue.

The police reportedly arrested prime suspect Sai Defence Academy director Avula Subba Rao and his associates Shiva and Hari. They established their role with evidence in the violence resorted to by a crowd. The Andhra Pradesh police have already arrested Subba Rao and handed him over to the Hyderabad Police recently. The police interrogated the academy director for nearly three days.

Sources said the investigating officials found that Rao was in touch with managers of his coaching branches in Telangana, Andhra and other centres in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. They allegedly conspired and pre- planned to attack the station. Rao held several virtual meetings with others and organisers.

"He allegedly encouraged and instigated the students who aspired to become army jawans and attack the station ", sources said. Through various WhatsApp groups and social posts, sources said, the organisers asked the job aspirants to resort to violence in the railway station against the Union government's Agnipath scheme.

The academy director has allegedly told the students that their future will be spoiled if the scheme gets introduced. He instigated students only to safeguard his coaching business. It is learnt that, the organisers also made arrangements to students to reach the station with food and other refreshments in the morning on the incident day.

The probing authorities have got clues that Rao came to Secunderabad with his followers on June 16 and stayed in a hotel near the station. It was also revealed in the investigation that he met job-seekers and instigated them to attack the station on June 17. He also supplied masks to them so that their identity is not revealed. Rao escaped to Guntur soon after the rioters unleashed violence.

The police said Rao was taken to Gandhi Hospital for a medical examination and produced before a local court in Secunderabad. They will announce his arrest soon. So far, the police arrested 55 persons. Efforts are on to apprehend eight others who are absconding.