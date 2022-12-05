GRT Jewellers bags TOI Business awards 8 times in a row

Hyderabad: It's no coincidence when you win a prestigious award as the Most Trusted Legendary Brand Award 8 times in a row. Such is the case with GRT Jewellers. GRT for the 8th time Consecutively in Tamil Nadu and the 4th time in a row across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been named the Most Trusted Legendary Brand by Times of India Business Awards.

Since their inception in 1964, GRT Jeweller's effort has always been to understand what brings satisfaction and a smile on the customers' face while shopping at GRT and also long after they've left the Showrooms.

And it is this very idea today that has driven GRT to achieve this momentous recognition. Speaking on this joyous moment, GR "Anand" Ananthpadmanabhan, the Managing Director of GRT Jewellers said "Like all monumental achievements, this only comes after building GRT on right foundations for over 5 decades, and it makes us proud to know, what we've strived for so long."

Adding also said "Any great organization is built on the little details, which in turn touches everyone and then it becomes the image of the brand. And today being named the Most Trusted Legendary Brand for the 8th consecutive time truly shows that we've been on the right track since the very beginning."