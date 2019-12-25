Gudimalkapur: Constant fear of strays stalks residents here

Gudimalkapur: The residents of Priya Colony have been distressed over the dog menace in their locality for the last couple of months. The locals allege because of the pile of garbage dump the strays are attracted which cause chaos amidst the locals.

S Ganesh, a local resident, shares, "There is a horde of stray dogs seen roaming and attacking people who ever pass by, because of the ongoing breeding season the dogs have become very aggressive and attacking. We have asked the veterinary department to address this issue but so far all our calls have fallen deaf ears."