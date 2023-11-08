Gujarati bhai ben to play pivotal role in Hyderabad Assembly Elections

Emphasis is placed on robust infrastructure, well-maintained roads, and an improved healthcare sector to foster Telangana’s progress

Hyderabad: The Gujarati community is poised to assume a pivotal role in shaping the electoral outcomes of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the city. Their aspirations extend beyond mere electoral outcomes and wants the government to give equal representation to every community and also want political parties to nominate their candidates for the upcoming elections to give them a voice in the State legislature.

The Gujarati community, renowned for its strong presence in the business sector, advocates for a shift in the government’s priorities, with a resolute focus on crucial aspects of infrastructural development. Specifically, they underscore the urgent need for robust infrastructure, encompassing well-maintained roads and a bolstered healthcare sector. In their view, these fundamental areas are pivotal for the overall progress and prosperity of the State of Telangana.

In addition to their infrastructure and healthcare concerns, the Gujarati women within the community emphasise the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment. They propose that the government should facilitate women’s advancement by offering accessible training programmes through distance education, thereby enhancing their skills and employability.

There are around 3.5 lakh voters residing in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and mostly they reside in Koti, Ramkoti, Begum Bazar, Secunderabad, Ranigunj, Kachiguda and it is said that when the Gujaratis came here during Nizam’s rule they decided to reside in Koti, and with several of them residing in the vicinity, it is named as “Gujarati Galli.”

Rajesh C Shah, trustee and Secretary of Telangana Gujarati Samaj said, “Gujarat may hold the distinction of being our birthplace, but Telangana has evolved into our primary workplace. While the current political dispensation has introduced an array of schemes and initiatives, it is regrettable that they seem to have consistently overlooked the various central government programmes, including schemes like Awas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme. These programmes, if effectively implemented, have the potential to benefit a various sections of the society. In Telangana, the prevailing situation appears to favor only a specific demographic, rather than extending the advantages to all.

Beyond the scope of these schemes, there is a pressing need to give precedence to infrastructural development. It’s evident that many of our roads urgently require resurfacing and maintenance. It appears that the current government’s attention has been disproportionately focused on the western part of the city, while the roads in other areas have been distressingly neglected. The equitable development of all regions within the city is a matter of paramount importance, and the disparities in infrastructure should be addressed comprehensively.”

The critical areas of electricity and water supply have been a source of concern, as the government’s delivery of both quantity and quality has fallen short of expectations. These essential services are indispensable for the well-being and progress of the community, which has a substantial presence within Telangana. The current situation, in terms of the provision of electricity and water, is not in tune with the standards of quality and reliability that the community aspires to, he added.

Rajeev Jain, a resident of Secunderabad and businessman, said, “We do not want benefits but we want good infrastructure and proper facilities. What we feel that for the betterment of the State, there should be a change, as there are many issues in the city which have been always neglected, especially drainage and roads, wherever we see a damaged road, the State government always assures that they would take up repair works but no concrete measure were taken so far”

Megha Banker, a member of Gujarati community, said “I believe that Telangana is in need of a change in its government. The government should offer interest-free loans to women looking to establish small-scale industries. It's concerning that the current ruling party appears to predominantly support influential women, leaving those from lower-middle-class background without the necessary assistance.”