Guru Nanak Medical Centre inaugurated in city

Hyderabad: The poor and people of all faiths and walks of life can have diagnostic services at one fourth the cost in the city. They can also have the cheapest dental services in twin cities. All these are made available at Guru Nanak Medical Centre in Secunderabad which was inaugurated on Sunday.

The 15-year old Guru Nanak Medical Centre, a unit of Guru Nanak Charitable Trust is renovated with the support from Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

This medical centre has a diagnostic lab, X-Ray, ultrasound, physiotherapy, ophthalmology, consultation, dental and day care facilities. It has the state of the art 3D ultrasound probe machine which is set up at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and a X-ray at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

It will cater to all communities irrespective of caste and creed. Its aim is to serve the under-privileged. Nearly 300 patients are expected to benefit every day from this new centre. It has a dialysis centre running full to its capacity, which was established six years back. It was recently upgraded and currently expanded from 12 to 15 beds.