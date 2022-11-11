Guv-govt job board row ends as Sabitha clears air on issues

Hyderabad: The issue of constituting a common recruitment board which had raised political controversy and rift between Raj Bhavan and the government seems to have been finally ironed out on Thursday as the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with officials of her department met the Governor and clarified the issues raised by her.

The minister and her team were with the Governor for about 45 minutes and apart from giving detailed explanation to the queries raised by her submitted a report to the latter on the new recruitment system to be adopted soon in the state. For the first time entire proceedings were recorded on video it is learnt.

It is learnt that the minister explained the provisions of the bill and assured her that the reservation policy would be strictly followed. She told the governor that the bill was drafted keeping this aspect in mind.

She also assured the Governor that the process of selection would be in a transparent manner and the autonomy of VCs would not be affected. The VCs will also be part of the selection process, she told the Governor. When the Governor wanted to know if there would be any legal complications, the officials told her that legal opinion was sought all possible issues that might create legal hurdles were addressed while preparing the bill. They further said that once the assent was given, recruitment process would be completed within two to three months.