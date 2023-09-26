Guv Tamilisai rejects KCR nominees for two MLC posts; writes to CM, CS

Hyderabad: In a major embarrassment to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has rejected the nomination of two BRS leaders, recommended by the government for MLC posts under the Governor quota.

The Governor wrote to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary rejecting the names of BRS leaders K Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan as MLC candidates. She said the nominees’ profile don’t indicate their special knowledge in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social services which are mandatory to get elected as MLC under the Governor quota. In her letter, Tamilisai said both the nominees did not fulfill the pre-conditions required under Article 171 (5) of the Constitution.

She claimed that the duo lacked any major achievements to be considered for the posts. She stated reports from neither intelligence nor other agencies indicated that they “don’t incur disqualification” under Section 8 to 11 (A) of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1951.

‘Avoid such politically-aligned persons to fill up nominated posts under Article 171(5) of the Constitution, defeating its objective and enactment and consider only genuinely eminent persons in the respective fields,” she advised.

The Governor had rejected BRS leader P Kaushik Reddy’s nomination for MLC post citing the main reasons of not meeting the required qualifications.

Names of four aspirants doing rounds





Now the names of noted intellectual Ghanta Chakrapani and former council chairman T Swamy Goud are doing rounds after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected the names recommended by the State Cabinet under the Governor’s quota.



Chakrapani was the chairman of Telangana State Public Service Commission. The ruling party leaders feel that the Governor may not have objection to his candidature. Similar is the case of Goud, who has served as the president of the Telangana non-gazetted officers’ union. He was earlier member and chairman of the council.

Meanwhile, after the Governor’s decision, the BRS leaders are busy inquiring whether the Cabinet would be re-sending the names or there would be any change in the names to be sent to the governor. Party leader and an aspirant PL Srinivas said he was eligible in all qualities as per the Governor’s Quota.

He said he had represented as fellow of Bharat Scout and Guides in eight world conv ferences, including in Indonesia, Canada, Australia, the UK, Pakistan, Italy, Austria, Malesia, Denmark, China. He is also the vice-president of Secunderabad Bharat Scouts and Guides. Srinivas said he was serving through his educational institutions. He claimed that he had given his application to party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

Former SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy said he was eligible for the post given his association with sports. He said he had helped budding cricketers to reach Ranji Trophy and had taken up many development works, including construction of stadia in rural areas as chairman.

