Guzzlers to shell out more for beers now
Highlights
Hyderabad: Guzzlers will have to shell out more from their pockets to buy chilled beer in the hot summer, as the State Government has enhanced the prices of beer following the recommendations made by the Price Fixation Committee.
The State Excise and Prohibition department officials said that the enhanced beer prices will come into the effect immediately. The Government increased beer prices by at least Rs 15-20 on each 750 ml bottle. Some beer brand prices are being increased further depending on the excise duty collected from the beer production companies.
Officials said that suitable adjustment in additional excise duty will also be made to benefit the breweries from the increase in beer prices.
