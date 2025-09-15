Hafez Baba Nagar denizens’ cry for better civic amenities gets shriller

Hyderabad: The residents of Hafez Baba Nagar of Chandrayangutta constituency are facing severe hardships due to lack of basic amenities. Commuters and locals are having harrowing times as they are forced to travel on roads which are dug up and filled with potholes.

Issues like sewage overflow, poor sanitation, garbage piles and dug up roads in lanes/streets continue to torment the residents, as civic workers do not bother to clean the area.

In the areas like Baba Nagar A block, B and C blocks, Phool Bagh, most of the roads in these areas are in horrible condition, as officials do not pay attention to level the road. “We have complained many times about the improper roads to the officials concerned, but till date no steps have been taken by them to improve the roads,” informed Mohammed Aleem, resident of Baba Nagar. For any civic works, the civic body digs up the roads and leaves them without leveling. Every internal road in the area is dug up and we do not even remember when the road was laid,” he added.

Additionally, sewage overflow and garbage on roads is a common sight. “The sewage overflow has become a daily nuisance with the pipes that were laid decades back,” said Shaik Usheer, resident of Baba Nagar C Block.

Officials turn a blind eye to basic civic issues as it is a slum area and we are the residents who are affected with lack of civic amenities, says residents.

Vinod, a resident of Phool Bagh said, “There is no proper sanitation in the area, as it is a slum and is neglected by the officials. However, the south zone GHMC office is located at Baba Nagar even though the officers do not pay heed,” he highlighted.

No proper sanitation is maintained in the area to make it look neat and tidy. Neither garbage collection is being done regularly nor do dumping spots exist to dispose of trash.