Hamstech College Hosts Largest Creative Placement Drive

Hamstech College hosted its annual #CareerConnect placement drive on October 8 at the Nagarjuna Hills campus, offering 400+ students’ opportunities with top national and global brands.

The drive featured companies like Homelane, IOTA, Issa, Arvind Fashions, Shoppers Stop, and more. Hamstech’s dedicated Placement Cell has successfully connected over 26,000 students with 400+ recruiters over the years.

With 30+ years of expertise in creative education, Hamstech empowers students in fields like Fashion, Interior Design, Photography, and Baking.

Guided by industry mentors, the institute ensures students gain practical experience, preparing them to turn their passion into a successful professional career.