Live
- AP Cabinet to meet today to approve major decisions
- SpiceJet Adds Three New Aircraft to Its Fleet, Kicking Off Major Winter Expansion
- DCC bank launches Sahakara Utsav deposit scheme
- Designer Harish Akkisetty Shines at Global India Couture Week
- The House of KOYILAA Opens in Madhapur –New Culinary Destination
- Malaika Arora Stuns as Showstopper at Deccan Derby 2025
- Dhone municipality earns national Swachhta award
- Hyderabad Celebrates National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with Grandeur
- Aston Martin F1 Drivers Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa Visit Cognizant
- Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli Launches 4NOTE – A theatre of live kitchens
Hamstech College Hosts Largest Creative Placement Drive
Highlights
Hamstech College hosted its annual #CareerConnect placement drive on October 8 at the Nagarjuna Hills campus, offering 400+ students’ opportunities...
Hamstech College hosted its annual #CareerConnect placement drive on October 8 at the Nagarjuna Hills campus, offering 400+ students’ opportunities with top national and global brands.
The drive featured companies like Homelane, IOTA, Issa, Arvind Fashions, Shoppers Stop, and more. Hamstech’s dedicated Placement Cell has successfully connected over 26,000 students with 400+ recruiters over the years.
With 30+ years of expertise in creative education, Hamstech empowers students in fields like Fashion, Interior Design, Photography, and Baking.
Guided by industry mentors, the institute ensures students gain practical experience, preparing them to turn their passion into a successful professional career.
Next Story