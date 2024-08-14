Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 Campaign at Cyberabad CPO

In commemoration of the 78th Independence Day and as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 campaign, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad City Division, C. Ramakrishna, directed the presentation of the national flag to the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty, IPS., The flag was ceremoniously handed over by Karthik, Marketing Executive of Hyderabad City Division, along with B. Narsiah Postmaster of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, being observed nationwide from August 13 to 15, aims to ignite a sense of patriotism in every citizen.

Mr. Karthik emphasized that the national flags, which measure 20 x 30 inches, are available for purchase at post offices for just Rs. 25/-. Citizens are encouraged to acquire these flags for hoisting at their residences or any other registered addresses.

"Chief Post Master General PVS Reddy, IPOS, sent best wishes to the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, for participating in the campaign."