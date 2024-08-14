Live
- NBW execution leads to tracing of 12-year old ‘missing person’ case
- Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 Campaign at Cyberabad CPO
- Kerala to soon submit report on Wayanad disaster to Centre: CM Vijayan
- Karnataka's 6 women panchayat chiefs to participate in I-Day function at Red Fort
- Two killed in explosion at fireworks factory in TN
- SC issues notice to ED on Abbas Ansari’s bail plea in money laundering case
- Tamil Nadu basketball player to feature in Serbian league
- Shocking Details Emerge In Kolkata Doctor’s Rape And Murder Case
- AP energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar urges public to avail PM - Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
- ‘Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra’ gets streaming in ETV Win
Just In
Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 Campaign at Cyberabad CPO
In commemoration of the 78th Independence Day and as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 campaign, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad City Division, C. Ramakrishna, directed the presentation of the national flag to the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty, IPS., The flag was ceremoniously handed over by Karthik, Marketing Executive of Hyderabad City Division, along with B. Narsiah Postmaster of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).
In commemoration of the 78th Independence Day and as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 campaign, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad City Division, C. Ramakrishna, directed the presentation of the national flag to the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty, IPS., The flag was ceremoniously handed over by Karthik, Marketing Executive of Hyderabad City Division, along with B. Narsiah Postmaster of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).
The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, being observed nationwide from August 13 to 15, aims to ignite a sense of patriotism in every citizen.
Mr. Karthik emphasized that the national flags, which measure 20 x 30 inches, are available for purchase at post offices for just Rs. 25/-. Citizens are encouraged to acquire these flags for hoisting at their residences or any other registered addresses.
"Chief Post Master General PVS Reddy, IPOS, sent best wishes to the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, for participating in the campaign."