Hare Krishna Movement celebrates ‘Heritage Fest’ with full gusto, zing

Hyderabad: TheHare Krishna Movement (HKM) Hyderabad successfully concluded its annual heritage and cultural celebrations, titled ‘Heritage Fest’, at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills. Recognised as one of the largest cultural initiatives of its kind, the festival saw nearly 12,000 students from over 60 schools across the city competing in a series of cultural and knowledge-based contests.

The event was organised by SUMEDHASA, the cultural wing of the movement, with the aim of nurturing intelligence through culture and fostering ethical values through heritage. The final prize distribution ceremony followed months of rigorous qualifying rounds, including quarterfinals and semifinals.

The ceremony was graced by chief guest Harichandana Dasari, Collector and District Magistrate of Hyderabad District, and presided over by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President of the Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad and Regional President of the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Prize-winning students enthralled the audience with vibrant performances, including classical and folk dances, vocal music, Gita shloka chanting, Vedic quizzes, and colourful Puranic costume displays.

More than 170 students were honoured with trophies and certificates for outstanding performances, while Rolling Champions trophies were awarded to schools with the highest levels of participation.

Harichandana Dasari appreciated the winners for their exceptional talent and lauded the movement’s efforts in promoting Indian values among the younger generation.

Addressing the gathering, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa noted that the festival provided children with an opportunity to build self-confidence and leadership qualities. He emphasised that the initiative is essential for holistic development in today’s technology-driven world.