Hare Krishna temples gear up for Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Hyderabad: A series of rituals and cultural events are lined up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at Hare Krishna Temple in Banjara Hills between August 25 and 27.

According to officials of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, devotees can partake in Krishna’s darshan in four distinct forms, including Radha Govinda, Godha Krishna, Radha Gopinath, and Laddu Gopal or Makhan Krishna. On August 25, Darshan and Jhulan will be held between 8 am and 9 pm while Maha Abhishekam, Arati, and Jhulan will be from 7:30 pm to 10 pm.

On Monday, the darshan will be from 8 am to midnight, while the jhulan will be between 8 am and 10:30 pm. Abhishekams to Radha Govind at noon, evening, and midnight will also be part of the celebrations. The 108 Kalasha Vishesha Abhishekam and Pravachan will be from 6:30 pm to 8 pm while Arati and Jhulan will be between 8 pm and 9 pm.

The midnight Abhishekam, Maha Mangala Arati, and Jhulan will be from 10:30 pm to 1 am. On Tuesday, Nandotsavam and Vyasa Puja celebrations will be held between 8 am and 9 pm with Chappan Bhog and Raja Bhoga Arati being performed at noon. Similar festivities will also be held at Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, Narsingi, and Hare Krishna Cultural Centre, Kandi, Sangareddy, said a senior officer.