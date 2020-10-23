Harish bribed local party leader to join TRS, alleges TPCC panel

Hyderabad: Alleging that Minister T Harish Rao offered money to their local leader, the Congress party on Thursday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting deployment of Central forces to ensure free and fair elections in Dubbaka. It claimed that the ruling party was employing all kinds of tactics including the use of money.

In a letter to Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, the TPCC's Election Commission Coordination Committee alleged that the ruling TRS party was indulging in the distribution of money and liquor on large scale. In addition, the party leaders are indulging in offering a huge amount to leaders from Congress and other parties to join the TRS. "This is nothing but offering a bribe. This is a serious offence according to the election laws" stated Marri Shashidhar Reddy, chairman and G Niranjan, convenor of the Coordination Committee.

They further alleged that the Finance Minister T Harish Rao has offered money as a bribe to Laxman Goud, Congress president of Thoguta mandal. "He himself disclosed at a meeting in the presence of Finance Minister Harish Rao, who is also in-charge of 41-Dubbak Assembly constituency by-election. As per the report telecast on Telugu channels, Laxman Goud this is clearly visible," they said.

Lack of visionary approach caused floods

Meanwhile, former HUDA chairman M Kodanda Reddy, Marri Shashidhar Reddy and other leaders said that the lack of vision by the TRS government made the people suffer in flood. "In 1992, 110 lakes were demarcated and secured under the Congress government. We were able to secure lakes like Mir Alam by demolishing illegal structures, without succumbing to political pressure. But the current government has made authorities like HMDA and RERA (Real Estate Regulation & Development Act) impotent. At least now the government should stop the recording of non-agriculture lands and properties under LRS," cautioned Konda Reddy.

While Marri Shashidhar Reddy blamed the State government for the disaster which struck Hyderabad in the form of rains and floods. "The government failed to sense the danger and now with an eye on GHMC elections are doing all kinds of show-offs," he added.