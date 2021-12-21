Harish Rao: Government will supply Bio-CNG gas to hotels, municipal vehicles

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said the State government would supply Bio-CNG gas to restaurants in the city and also to municipal vehicles as fuel.

Rao, along with British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, inaugurated a Bio-CNG plant at Bussapur village in Siddipet mandal. He said the credit for bringing the plant to Siddipet was to people of the local municipality.

"This has become possible only because people segregated dry and wet garbage. Entire world is suffering with piled up garbage, land filling and water pollution resulting many diseases. Earlier, there used to be piles of garbage at four corners in the city. To ensure there are no garbage piles, the Bio-CNG plant was launched, said Rao.

The minister stated that everyday 55,000 kg garbage is generated in Siddipet. But now it has become Swachh Siddipet because of the important role of local people and also the public representatives. The garbage, including hazardous, is burnt at high temperatures. Siddipet should become the first town in the world not to have garbage, Rao stressed.

The minister called upon people to support the government in achieving 'Aarogya Siddipet'. He recalled that so far it bagged 14 national level and four State level awards. "There was an important role in this of the town's safai karmacharis".