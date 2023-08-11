Live
Harish Rao lauds health department for institutional deliveries
- A major improvement from 2014 when only 30% of deliveries took place in government hospitals
- The birth rate has increased from 69% in April to 72% in July
Hyderabad:The number of deliveries in government hospitals in Telangana has increased significantly, reaching 72% in July 2023.
This is a major improvement from 2014 when only 30% of deliveries took place in government hospitals.
Minister Harish Rao congratulated the medical staff for this achievement and attributed it to the increased trust of the people in government hospitals. He said that this was possible only with the guidance of Chief Minister KCR.
In 2014, only 30% of deliveries took place in government hospitals. This means that out of every 100 pregnant women, only 30 would go to a government hospital, while 70 would go to a private hospital. However, with the determination of CM KCR, the scene has been completely reversed in just nine years. The birth rate has increased from 69% in April to 72% in July. This is a remarkable achievement, and it is a testament to the quality of care that is available in government hospitals in Telangana. Minister Harish Rao said that the government is
committed to providing quality healthcare to all citizens and that this is just one example of the progress that is being made. He urged pregnant women to avail of the services of government hospitals and assured them that they will receive the best possible care.