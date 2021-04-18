Harish Rao pulling all stops to see TRS wins polls again

Hyderabad : While Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao is already working day and night to clinch victory in the elections to seven municipal bodies, party senior leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao is all pulling all stops to help TRS win Siddipet municipal elections again.

Harish is ahead of all his political rivals in finalising the political strategy. He initiated political moves to win the elections and had already announced candidates to some wards. Further, a special development agenda for the municipality is being announced as part of TRS election manifesto before the polls to be held on April 30.

It can be recalled that the State Election Commission has announced the poll schedule for seven municipal bodies including Khammam and Warangal municipal corporations and also Siddipet municipality. In the last elections, TRS has won 22 wards out of 34. Under the delimitation, the number of wards have been increased to 43. The total number of voters in the poll-bound municipality are 1,00,653 of which 50,767 are women voters.

Harish has recently released a document on the comprehensive development of Siddipet municipality, which has explained the efforts made by State government to promote the urban local body as a role model in local administration, improvement of civic amenities and creation of employment by promoting food processing units, establishment of IT Tower etc.

Ever since the notification for the conduct of election released, the TRS leader has been dedicating his whole time to prepare a political strategy to win majority of wards. Party sources said Harish would hold big rally before the election in the municipality.

The opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are already struggling to find a good leaders to field against TRS as Harish was making political moves to ensure TRS victory.

"After Dubbaka drubbing, Harish wants to display his strong leadership in Siddipet which is considered as his political fortress," sources in the party said.