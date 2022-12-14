Harish Rao stresses on importance of organ donations

Hyderabad: The State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday called upon the doctors to encourage organ donation especially from the brain dead patients and also assured of making a personal request to the family members.

The Health Minister conducted a monthly review via Zoom from MCRHRD on the performance of NIMS and MNJ Hospitals. Harish Rao said that the State government was giving Rs 10 Lakhs under the Arogyasri scheme for organ donation. He wanted the doctors to take up organ transplantation when there are brain dead patients by taking self declaration. "Awareness should be raised about organ donation across the State. Organ donation should be encouraged in cases of brain dead. Counselling should be given to family members with the help of authorities and local public representatives. If needed, I am ready to talk to the respective family members and convince them," said Harish Rao.

The Minister asked the officials to monitor the dialysis centres in different districts through spoke model under NIMS and ensure there are no problems. He said that a new block of 300 beds at MNJ Cancer Hospital would be inaugurated next week and asked officials to make all arrangements. If this becomes available, a total of 750 beds would be available for cancer treatment, he said.

The minister said that awareness about palliative services should be created and services should be provided to more people. The number of camps conducted by mobile screening bus should be increased. These should be conducted in remote areas as well. "CM KCR is supporting us in all ways to provide quality medical services to the people. Whatever is asked is given. Let's work without losing faith. It is our responsibility to provide good medical services to people and take good care of them," said Rao. He wanted the staff to treat patients and their relatives with respect.