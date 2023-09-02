Harish urged to release due scholarships of students

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) Telangana is receiving large number of queries from students appealing for their scholarships pending for several years due to which many are facing severe hardships.

On behalf of students, a delegation of SIO, led by Abdul Rahman, secretary, along with Hidayatullah, secretary of Hyderabad unit, called on Health Minister T Harish Rao. They demanded a directive to institutions to release certificates of students with-held by colleges due to non-payment of fee as they have not received their scholarships and are unable to pursue higher education. They urged Rao to release budget allocated for scholarships immediately at least for the final year students.

The leaders appealed to the government to regulate and streamline the scholarship process so that it is continuous, as many students are taking loans hoping to receive their scholarship. Rahman said the minister’s office has communicated with the Minority Affairs department and assured to resolve the issue.