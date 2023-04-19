Haritha Haaram Swings In: CS Santhi Kumari stresses on more greenery this time

Hyderabad: Telangana Government will focus on improving green cover at all irrigation project sites and along the rival canals in the next Haritha Haaram progrmame in the State.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that during the upcoming Haritha Haaram, activities would be designed to increase greenery in the lands belonging to State Irrigation department.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations and arrangements on Harita Haaram with the relevant departments and senior officials at BRK Bhavan. She wanted the saplings should be planted on a large scale in all vacant areas under the irrigation department.

Santhi Kumari asked the Irrigation, Panchayat Raj and Forest Department officials to create Sampada Vanaalu (wealth forests) to provide clean oxygen, take up plantation of fruits bearing trees to support the people of the nearby villages along with enhancing the greenery.

Special teams would be formed district wise with field level officials of the three departments for site inspection, identification of tree species with local adaptations and pre-planning for their protection measures after planting, she added.

Along with identifying the empty places near the irrigation projects along the canals, protective measures would be taken up for avenue plantation along all the canals.

The Chief Secretary said that black plantation would should be taken up wherever available and the cooperation of the people and farmers of the nearby villages should also be taken

She also reviewed the progress of Haritha Vanaalu plantation programme undertaken in the forest lands. She said that the targets should be achieved in all the Haritha Vanaalu in the coming season. PCCF RM Dobriyal, Principal Secretary Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner PR&RD Hanumantha Rao, Special Commissioner VSNV Prasad and other senior officials attended the meeting.