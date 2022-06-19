Hashish oil worth Rs 3.4L seized, 1 held

Hyderabad : The Police on Sunday arrested a person who allegedly had hashish oil and seized all 1.12 kilogram of oil worth Rs 3.40 lakh.

The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) arrested the man identified as M Akhil (22) of BN Reddy Nagar Vanasthalipuram and a native of Nagarkurnool who purchased the contraband from Sidari Balaiah, a native of Vizag in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 80,000 and planned to sell it at a higher price in Hyderabad.

On a tip-off, a SOT team headed by sub-inspector Mohd Takhiuddin nabbed him at Mangalpally at Ibrahimpatnam.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway.