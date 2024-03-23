HC questions govt over permission to bar in residential area

Rangareddy: The High Court has raised concerns regarding the state government’s decision to grant permission to run a bar and restaurant in a residential area on Hayatnagar-Saheb Nagar road.

In response to this issue, the court issued a notice to the government, demanding an immediate explanation.

The respondents summoned to provide explanations include the Chief Secretary, Excise Department, Home Department Principal Secretaries, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), Excise Department, Rangareddy District Collector, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, and Hayatnagar SAHOs (Sub Assistant Health Officers).

The controversy arose after a Class VI student, R Vaishnavi, petitioned the High Court, expressing concerns over the adverse effects caused by the presence of a bar and restaurant in close proximity to residential areas. Vaishnavi highlighted the difficulties faced by residents, particularly women devotees, in accessing the nearby temple due to the presence of bar.

Additionally, she raised concerns about instances of alcohol consumption and violence occurring in the vicinity. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the High Court initiated suo motu proceedings and directed a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar, to investigate the issue. The court adjourned the hearing for a period of four weeks to allow for further deliberation and examination of the case.