Health Minister bats for extensive debate on NEET

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha said on Monday that there is a need for extensive discussion on conducting NEET for medical admissions.

During an informal media interaction on Doctors Day, the Health Minister raised the question of whether NEET should be conducted nationally or handled by individual states. He emphasised the need for a debate on the pros and cons of both approaches. He said that a decision beneficial to the students can be taken through a wide discussion through platforms like Parliament and State Assemblies in the country.

The Health Minister further said that the government would take measures to provide better healthcare to the common man. Apart from the availability of treatment and equipment in hospitals, people would also be made aware of which diseases can be treated in which hospital, he said. He emphasised that the process of reforming the health department had already commenced, with his government prioritising seniority.

The previous administration's practice of sidelining senior personnel in favour of nepotism and caste-based preferences was unfair to talent and experience. This is why the government is instituting changes, starting from the grassroots level up to the heads of departments, based on seniority. He said that new medical colleges would come up in the State. He has advised doctors and medical personnel to go to work in suburbs and remote areas. He clarified that if there were any difficulties in performing the duties, they would be resolved if brought to his attention.