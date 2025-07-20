Heavy rain floods Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing in parts of the city, normal life was thrown out of gear even on Saturday, the commuters returning to their destination during the evening hours had a tough time owing to waterlogging, casting traffic snarls in most locations, including IT corridor. Following nala-retaining wall collapses in Padmarao Nagar and Nallakunta, the authorities remained on high alert and shifted locals to safe locations.

Many localities, including Kapra, Malkajgiri and Uppal, witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday. The GHMC office at Kapra recorded the highest rainfall with 77.8 mm, followed by Prasanth Nagar in Malkajgiri and Uppal’s Rajiv Nagar with 68.5 mm. The GHMC circles Secunderabad, Hayatnagar, Uppal, Begumpet, Quthbullapur, Musheerabad and Alwal received moderate rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the next 7-days for Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

At Padmarao Nagar, residents who were evacuated after the retaining wall washed away, demanded that the authorities construct the wall before major damage to the building structures there.

Meanwhile, at Patny Nagar, the locals gheraoed the SCB CEO D Madhukar during his visit, after the nala overflow flooded the locality allegedly because of wall’s demolition earlier by HYDRAA. Some families were evacuated on Friday night by HYDRAA’s special monsoon teams after the locality was inundated.

The traffic was completely affected in areas where heavy rain was witnessed, besides low-lying areas where waterlogging and inundation was witnessed. The GHMC has identified some 140 water logging areas, besides 24 most affected areas.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA officials remained on field and also issued toll-free numbers as part of preparedness. Mayor Gadwala Vijaylaxmi held teleconferences with officials to take stock of the situation and instructed them to remain on alert.

In the wake of heavy rains, Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the authorities to remain on alert and ensure measures so that the people do not face any difficulties and expedite relief efforts. He also urged Congress workers to stand by the people and provide assistance beyond their capacity for those who are in need.