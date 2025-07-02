Heavy rainfall alert for Telangana: IMD issues warning for 15 districts till July 9

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 15 districts in Telangana, forecasting continued rain and thunderstorms till July 9. The alert covers Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Medak, and Kamareddy.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds (30–40 kmph) are likely at isolated locations across all districts. The inclement weather is expected to persist for the next two to three days.

Hyderabad has experienced intermittent drizzles and cloudy skies since Tuesday. Meanwhile, several districts recorded heavy showers—Garla in Mahabubabad saw the highest at 85.3 mm, followed by Burgampahad in Bhadradri Kothagudem (72.3 mm), and Singareni in Khammam (62 mm).

Within Greater Hyderabad, Shaikpet reported 43.8 mm, Banjara Hills 43 mm, Khairatabad 40 mm, and both Gunfoundry and Malakpet recorded 37 mm of rainfall.

The IMD forecast indicates that light to moderate rain or thundershowers will persist across Telangana till July 9. Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and exercise caution, especially while commuting.