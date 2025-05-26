Live
Heavy Rains Flood Hyderabad as Southwest Monsoon Hits Telangana 13 Days Early
Multiple areas in Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains, waterlogging, and traffic jams as the southwest monsoon entered Telangana 13 days ahead of schedule.
It is raining in several parts of Hyderabad. Areas including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Esar Nagar, Erragadda, Kukatpally, Lingampally, Hitech City, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Yousufguda, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Alwal, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Balanagar, Chintal, Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Ameenpur, and surrounding regions have all experienced rainfall.
In some locations, low-lying areas were flooded, and water stagnated on the roads. This led to severe traffic jams, especially during office closing hours. Vehicles were stuck for kilometers, causing major inconvenience to commuters.
The southwest monsoon, which entered Andhra Pradesh a week ago, has now reached Telangana — a full 13 days ahead of schedule. Under the influence of a surface trough and active southwest monsoon winds, heavy rain has been forecast in the districts of Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal.
The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has also predicted light to moderate rains, along with gusty winds, for all other districts in the state.
Adding further strength to the monsoon, a low-pressure system is expected to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal. If this system intensifies, heavy rainfall is likely across the Telugu states.
Notably, the southwest monsoon winds entered Telangana on the very first day of the Rohini Karte period, which extends until June 8.