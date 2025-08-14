Live
Heavy Rains in Telangana: More Showers Expected in Hyderabad and Several Districts
Highlights
Telangana Weatherman warns of moderate to heavy rains in Hyderabad and districts including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, and more. Rain to continue till tomorrow morning.
Heavy to very heavy rains were recorded in many parts of southern Telangana due to a low-pressure system, the Telangana Weatherman said on X.
Moderate to heavy rains are likely today in districts such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, and Nirmal, mainly from evening to morning.
In Hyderabad, light rain is expected until afternoon, followed by moderate showers later. The city may get 30–60 mm of rain in the next 24 hours.
