Heavy rains predicted in Hyderabad in next 72 hours

Hyderabad is set to witness more rainfall during the next 72 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday. Following the rain alert, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao alerted the GHMC officials to identify the buildings in dilapidation state and issue notices to the building owners to vacate the place to prevent losses.

GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar also alerted the officials and NDRF teams to be on alert. He also asked the public to be cautious as 9-16 cm of rainfall is expected in some parts of the city.





The IMD said that depression is being continued in the western Bay of Bengal which gets intensified further in next 12 hours and move towards west-northwest direction crossing Narsapur, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. In the meantime, strong winds of 50-75 kmph are expected to blow.

In the last 24 hours, major parts of the state have received heavy rainfall including Medak, Siddipet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Adilabad. While districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mancherial, Warangal Urban and Rural, Kothagudem received light rainfall.