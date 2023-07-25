Heavy rains to bring more woes in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains have been lashing the city of Hyderabad since Tuesday morning which might now continue in form of heavy rains on Tuesday evening in parts of the city. A weather report suggest that Hyderabad city may receive intense rains moving in from Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri. It is also predicted that moderate to heavy rains may batter in coming hours. People leaving office/schools/colleges need to plan accordingly, it advised.

Amidst the heavy rains lashing Hyderabad, a few areas in the city has witnessed lightnings striking on the road. One such incident in Attahpur. A video of the same is going viral on social media cautioning the public to remain indoors and to come out only emergency purposes.

A massive lightening struck on a luckily empty street in Atthapur in #Hyderabad during the mad downpour on Monday night. The guy who was seen walking missed it by a whisker. Luckily no one was hurt, some electronics reportedly damaged! #StaySafeHyderabad, said a tweet posted by Twitter user Revathi.

Heavy rains lashed many districts of Telangana on Monday. The Meteorological Department has announced a red alert in Telangana. It predicted that the State will receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next three days. The weather department, which has already issued an orange alert, has recently announced a red alert.

It has warned that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in many parts of the State on 25, 26 and 27 July. Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur across the State, it said. According to the Meteorological Department, winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

The cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal is now 3.1 km above the mean sea level in the vicinity of South Odisha. The weather department has said that it is continuing to rise. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North West Bay of Bengal near South Odisha – North Andhra on July 24.

People in Telangana are advised to take precautions and stay safe during the rains.