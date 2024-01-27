Hey Rama! Bhakta Ramdas statue lifts lid on mysteries

Hyderabad: In a momentous revelation, the veil has been lifted for the first time on the statue of Bhakta Ramdas, inscribing a new chapter in the illustrious 17th-century legacy of the Ram temple in Bhadrachalam. This unveiling brings to life Bhakta Ramdas, a significant figure in Telugu history, resurrected through a meticulous exploration of records from the Dutch East India Company, the temple’s hagiography, and the rich tapestry of regional Telugu oral traditions.

While historical documentation on Ramdas’s life is scarce, fragments of evidence persist in the form of his DasarathiShatakam, Nizam and Dutch records. The artistically imagined depictions of Ramdas, reflecting various interpretations of his appearance and attire, have manifested in diverse idol forms throughout the years.

The historical residence of Kancharlagopanna in NelakondaPalli underwent a transformation into a meditation hall dedicated to Ramdas, and in homage, a bronze statue was erected at the site.

Another statue stands proudly in the streets of Nelakondapally, with an additional artistic representation at the Khammam Bhaktaramadasu Kalakshetra by Bapu. Further, Bhadradri boasts

an idol, fashioned from imagination, portraying the envisioned form of Ramdas. However, idols from his contemporaneous period remain elusive.

Speaking to The Hans India, historians SriramojuHaragopal and Katta Srinivas from the Kotha Telangana CharitraBrundam, who meticulously examined the statue, says, “Bhakta Ramdas, also known as KancharlaGopanna, gained recognition for constructing the Ram temple in Bhadrachalam and composing numerous devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram. The recently discovered statue in Nelakondapally bears a striking resemblance to one of the twelve Alvar saints of India, specifically Thirumangai Alvar, a devoted king to Lord Vishnu. With a downward-pointing sword, adorned mustache, goshpada shikha, and hair gracefully draped behind the head, the statue emanates regality in accordance with temple traditions. While this discovery adds a compelling layer to Bhakta Ramdas’s documentation, further evidence is required to conclusively attribute it to him.”

The recent discovery unfolded when Nelakondapally resident Pasumarthi Srinivas observed an idol beneath a Peepal tree near the local police station. The statue depicts a devotee clad in a dhoti, without a top, half-naked, adopting the anjali mudra in a standing posture. With a sword pointing downward, adorned with a mustache, goshpada shikha, and bathed hair behind the head, the statue exudes regality, adhering to temple etiquette. Notably, the Vaishnava devotion is evident through Chakra and Shankha seals on the right and left shoulders, complemented by accessories like bead necklace and formal earrings.