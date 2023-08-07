High Alert Declared at Shamshabad Airport Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations

RANGAREDDY: A high alert status has been enforced at the Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Security measures have been significantly heightened, with authorities taking extensive precautions to ensure the safety and security of the airport premises.

As the nation prepares to commemorate Independence Day, security has been ramped up at major airports and critical locations across the country. The Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is no exception, with heightened vigilance and increased security protocols being implemented in the run-up to the significant event.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers, in conjunction with local police personnel, are conducting thorough and meticulous checks within the Shamshabad Airport premises. The goal is to prevent any potential untoward incidents and maintain the safety of the airport environment.

Passengers traveling through Shamshabad Airport are experiencing enhanced security procedures as part of the heightened alert status. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the airport remains secure and free from potential threats.

Given the "High Alert" declaration, security personnel at the Shamshabad Airport have been bolstered, ensuring a visible presence and proactive approach to safeguarding the facility and its visitors. The collaborative efforts of CISF officers, police personnel, and airport authorities underscore the commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all.