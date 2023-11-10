High Court issues notice to film director Raghavendra Rao

Hyderabad : The High Court responded to a PIL filed by director Raghavendra Rao for his own purposes, alleging that the land allocated by the government for the construction of recording and re-recording theaters related to the development of the film industry was used. Once again notices have been issued to Raghavendra Rao and his relatives.

The government allotted 2 acres to him in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the court had previously issued notices on this petition, but as they were not on record as having been received by them, it issued notices again on Thursday. Later, the court adjourned the hearing to January 18.

Balakishan, a person from Medak, filed this Public Interest Litigation in 2012. It is claimed that the use of 2 acres of land in survey no.403/1 for commercial purposes (RK Cineplex) is against the rules. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Arathe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar took up the hearing on this petition. The defendants Raghavendra Rao, his relatives Krishnamohan Rao, Chakraborty, Vijayalakshmi, Akhilandeshwari and Lalasa Devi were served notice.