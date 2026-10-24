Highlights of Southern Police officers meet

Tamil Nadu DGP Mahesh Aggarwal outlined initiatives focused on the safety of women and children, as well as the mental well-being of police personnel. He explained that the ‘Kaval Kaarangal’ programme provides support to staff in areas such as stress management and emotional regulation.

He also mentioned the ‘Magilchi’ programme, launched in 2018, which offers mental health support and counseling to police personnel dealing with stress, anxiety, or depression. Under these initiatives, 2,008 cases have been registered, 41,915 awareness programmes have been conducted, and 367 complaints have been resolved.

Kerala IG Ajitha Begum stated that the Student Police Cadet programme has provided training to 98,000 students across 1,201 schools. She noted that community policing is being strengthened through 484 ‘Janamaitri’ (community-friendly) police stations. Additionally, she highlighted that 148 child-friendly police stations are providing specialized services for children.

Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh announced the launch of the ‘Makkal Mandram’ (People’s Forum) programme, initiated in 2025, aimed at bringing police services closer to the public.

It was revealed that 98 per cent of the complaints received from the public have been resolved through an initiative specifically designed to address such grievances. Awareness programmes regarding drugs and cybercrimes are also being conducted. Furthermore, ‘Mission Veeramangai’ was launched in March 2025, aimed at protecting women from violence and providing them with self-defence training. Special programmes have also been implemented to raise awareness about cyber security among senior citizens.

The IG, EAGLE, Andhra Pradesh, Ake Ravi Krishna, explained the measures being taken under ‘Operation Chaitanyam’ to eradicate the menace of cannabis (ganja). He highlighted efforts such as identifying the illegal trafficking of cannabis, conducting awareness campaigns in tribal areas, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy toward narcotics.

He also detailed the steps taken to control road accidents, as well as Operation Trace, an initiative designed to locate missing women and children. It was reported that between August 2025 and August 2026, 11,242 missing women and children were successfully located.