Hike in diesel price for bulk buyers unethical, says AIRTWF

Hyderabad: The All India Road Transport Workers' Federation has opposed the rise in diesel prices for bulk buyers and demanded for its immediate withdrawal.

Federation general secretary KK Divakaran said that the diesel prices for the bulk buyers have been enhanced in a big way a few days ago without any official announcement. Alleging that oil companies have went ahead with increasing the prices with secret approval of the government, he said the enhancement of prices on bulk buyers is against the general business principles across the world.

"The prices of a commodity in the wholesale market will always be lower than the retail prices. The present price enhancement on bulk buyers is unethical," the general secretary said.

Divakaran said that the abnormal hike in diesel prices for bulk buyers will cause heavy burden on the traveling public and the people of this country at large. This anti-people policy of the government should be fought back with tooth and nail. AIRTWF has appealed to all its affiliated unions/federations throughout the country to organise protests between February 21 and 28.