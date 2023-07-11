Himanshu develops govt school with Rs 1 crore

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister KCR's grandson Himanshu has developed a government school in Hyderabad. He spent about Rs 1 crore and redeveloped it. As a result, the government primary school in Gachibowli Keshavnagar has now turned into a corporate school. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will inaugurate this school on Wednesday on the occasion of Himanshu's birthday.



Taking to his Twitter, Himanshu posted the photos and explained how the condition of the school was and how it has changed now. This post has gone viral. Netizens are praising the Himanshu and the Chief Minister.

Himanshu, who is studying in a private school in Khajaguda, is acting as the president of Creative Action Service (CAS). On behalf of CAS, they adopted Keshavnagar Primary School which is close to their school. Funds were collected in his school and spent for the development of this school. He provided facilities like benches, construction of toilets, lunch room, playground etc. with CAS funds. School Principal Ramulu Yadav revealed these details to the media.