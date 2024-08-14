Himanshu Entertainment Pvt Ltd Launches New Head Office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Himanshu Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a leading production and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its new head office in Hyderabad. The office was inaugurated by Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia along with Mr. Sanjiv Puri, MD of Himanshu Group.

The new office, located in the heart of Hyderabad's High-Tech City, will serve as the company's central hub for various activities, including advertisement-related shoots, big-budget movie productions, direction, and other label-related activities.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our new head office in Hyderabad, which will serve as the nerve center of our expanding operations," said Mr. Himanshu Devkate, Founder of Himanshu Entertainment Pvt Ltd. "This move aligns with our commitment to strengthen our presence in the industry and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to our audiences."

Himanshu Entertainment Pvt Ltd is currently working on several exciting projects, including the production of crime-related web series for the popular OTT platform, Netflix, as well as several Telugu movies featuring megastars.

"The launch of our new head office marks a significant milestone in the growth of Himanshu Entertainment Pvt Ltd," added Mr. Himanshu Devkate. "We are excited to leverage this new facility to drive further innovation and excellence in the entertainment industry."

For more information about Himanshu Entertainment Pvt Ltd and its upcoming projects, please visit their website at www.himanshuentertaiment.com.























