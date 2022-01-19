HMDA cracks a whip on illegal structures in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) and municipal officials on Wednesday demolished illegal structures in Tumkunta municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.



Meanwhile, the victims were irked over the move and alleged that officials are carrying out the demolishing works without any prior notice. The police took the people into custody for protesting. Illegal structures were demolished at Shamshabad, Manikonda, Pedha Amberpet.

The officials also cracked a whip on the illegal structures in Gokul colony of Manikonda. Locals tried to stop the officials and staged a protest.

On Tuesday, the officials took up demolishing works at Shankarpalli, Badangpet, Dundigal, Boduppal and Pocharam. A total of 23 illegal structures were demolished in two days. The town planning staff will be asked to explain why the illegal structures have not been identified in advance.

The officials said that the demolition of illegal structures would continue in the city.